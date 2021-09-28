3 Firms Shape Blue Prism's £1.1B PE Firm Bid

By Charlie Innis (September 28, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- U.K. software company Blue Prism said Tuesday it has agreed to a roughly £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) takeover by Vista Equity Partners, which plans to combine it with another tech company, in a deal steered by three law firms including Simpson Thacher and Kirkland & Ellis. Vista, a Texas-based private equity firm, plans to buy Blue Prism through an investment vehicle called Bali Bidco Ltd., which the firm formed for the purposes of the deal. CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP is advising Blue Prism. Vista and Bidco are receiving counsel from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP....

