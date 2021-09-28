Slaughter And May Picks M&A Guru As Future Top Partner

By Marco Poggio (September 28, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Slaughter and May has elected Roland Turnill, a longtime partner with experience advising major multinational companies in high-stake mergers and acquisitions, to be the firm's next senior partner. He will step into the new role in May 2024, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. Turnill, the head of Slaughter and May's mergers and acquisitions practice and co-head of its financial institutions group, joined the firm in 1996 and became a partner in 2004. He has been a member of the firm's partnership board since 2016. Turnill will replace Steve Cooke, another lawyer with an impressive record of eminent M&A transactions,...

