Mishcon Debuts Hong Kong Office As It Mulls IPO

By Emily Lever (September 29, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- British firm Mishcon de Reya will open an office in Hong Kong in partnership with local law firm Karas LLP to handle high-profile corporate disputes, the firm announced Tuesday. The firm, known for representing wealthy and high-profile clients including Princess Diana, is continuing its expansion in East Asia through its association with Karas as it plans an IPO on the London Stock Exchange. In the new office, the firm will handle corporate collapses, commercial fraud and negligence, and shareholder disputes, as well as build a private wealth practice. "Our shared values and ambitions for growth in Asia as well as the synergy...

