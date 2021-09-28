2 BigLaw Partners Among Biden's Latest US Atty Picks

By James Arkin (September 28, 2021, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Michael F. Easley Jr., a litigation partner at McGuireWoods, and Cole Finegan, a managing partner at Hogan Lovells, were among nine U.S. attorney nominees President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden, shown here on Sept. 27, announced nine U.S. attorney nominees Tuesday, including two BigLaw partners. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Biden nominated Easley to serve in the Eastern District of North Carolina and Finegan for the District of Colorado. The White House also announced nominees for the two other districts in North Carolina, and for districts in Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont, Ohio and the Virgin Islands, bringing his total...

