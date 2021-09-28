Wolf Haldenstein, Landlord Denied Early Wins In Rent Dispute

By Max Jaeger (September 28, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday declined to side with either Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP or its landlord in a rent dispute, saying a jury should decide whether the firm waived its right to seek abatements by moving into a partially renovated office. The complex-litigation firm sued its landlord in April, alleging it is owed rent credits and damages because the landlord failed to complete office renovations required under a lease agreement. But the landlord says the firm waived its rights by moving back into the offices 16 months ago — and owes $1.3 million in unpaid rent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS