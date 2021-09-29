Chinese Student Loses Challenge To Cash Seizure

By Silvia Martelli (September 29, 2021, 6:00 PM BST) -- A court in London has rejected a Chinese student's latest challenge to the seizure by police of almost £75,000 ($100,000) allegedly received from an international money laundering scheme. The High Court refused on Tuesday to grant Shuyu Cao permission for judicial review of an order that allowed the money to be seized. Much of the money was found in a metal suitcase in a 2016 search in a money laundering probe. Judge Johannah Cutts dismissed Cao's latest challenge, saying that the crown court was provided during the first appeal with all the necessary evidence to establish that the money was involved...

