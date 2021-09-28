Orrick-Led E-Commerce Investor Valued At $850M In Series B

By McCord Pagan (September 28, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Just nine months after its launch, Merama, a business that acquires and builds e-commerce companies in Latin America, said Tuesday it's valued at $850 million for its Series B funding round that included Advent International, SoftBank Group and Globo Ventures and was guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Merama's $225 million round also comes five months after the company announced $160 million in seed and Series A funding at a valuation of more than $200 million, according to a statement at the time. "This new financing from some of the world's premier investors is a strong affirmation of Merama's business model, momentum...

