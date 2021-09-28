Amplitude Shares Rise Following Nasdaq Direct Listing

By McCord Pagan (September 28, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Shares of consumer behavior analytics firm Amplitude rose sharply Tuesday after its Nasdaq debut, closing at $54.80 apiece, up more than 56% from its reference price in a direct listing guided by Latham and financial advisers' counsel Goodwin Procter. San Francisco-based Amplitude Inc. which trades under the symbol "AMPL," has about 129.5 million outstanding shares, which at the closing price would value the company at about $7.1 billion. The company's shares opened at $50 apiece. No shares exchanged hands at the reference price, which was intended to guide investors as a potential starting point. "Traditional IPOs are just one of the...

