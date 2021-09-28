Senate Bill Calls For Study Of Global Crypto Mining, Usage

By Elise Hansen (September 28, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators on Monday floated a bill that would require federal agencies to study global trends in virtual currency use and mining operations and to submit their findings to Congress, including on whether cryptocurrency mining could disrupt supply chains. S. 2864 instructs the secretary of the Treasury and other federal officials to identify major state and private users of virtual currencies as well as the major entities involved in virtual currency mining. The report would also consider the range of foreign policies adopted to address the global rise of cryptocurrencies "and how foreign countries could be strengthened...

