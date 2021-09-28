Public Health Groups Urge FDA To Speed Up E-Cig Reviews

By Katryna Perera (September 28, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Seven leading public health, medical and parenting organizations have urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to speed up its review of any remaining marketing applications for e-cigarettes and deny them for all flavored e-cigarettes, citing concern over the products' public health impact and appeal to young users. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said Tuesday that it sent a joint letter to the FDA on Sept. 24 with the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Truth Initiative and Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes, or PAVe. In addition to expediting decisions on the...

