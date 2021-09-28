Clifford Chance Delays America Offices Reopening To January

By Matt Perez (September 28, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP on Monday informed employees in its America offices it will delay its formal return to office until the week of Jan. 10, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Clifford Chance, which employs nearly 300 attorneys at its regional offices in New York, Sao Paulo and Washington, D.C., and had planned for the week of Oct. 25 to be its reopening date. "We carefully considered the situations in N.Y., Sao Paulo and Washington, D.C., and decided to defer our return to formal office-based working, setting a target return date for the week of Jan. 10," the note said....

