Handbag Co. Beats TM Suit From Estate Of Kerouac's 1st Wife

By Adam Lidgett (September 28, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a lawsuit claiming Edie Parker LLC wrongly used the name of Frankie Edith Kerouac Parker — the first wife of writer Jack Kerouac — without permission, finding the handbag company's trademarks torpedoed the case. U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds on Monday granted Edie Parker LLC's motion to dismiss a suit alleging infringement of the right of publicity filed by a representative of the estate of Frankie Edith Kerouac Parker, who is known widely as simply "Edie Parker." Judge Edmunds said that the suit's Michigan common law claim can't overcome the eight trademarks that Edie...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS