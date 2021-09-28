POP To Take On PTAB Fee Deadline In 1st Case Since 2019

By Britain Eakin (September 28, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has decided to review a case involving when payment of the filing fee for an inter partes review becomes official, marking the first time since November 2019 that it has granted review in a case. The Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, said in an order on Friday that it would review a split June 25 panel decision denying Toshiba's petition for IPR of a Monument Peak Ventures LLC image capture and processing patent over a late fee payment. The POP added that it will address whether a receipt of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS