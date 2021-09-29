Senators Spar Over Supreme Court's Use Of 'Shadow Docket'

By James Arkin (September 29, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's recent use of the so-called shadow docket in a contentious hearing Wednesday, saying it was a crisis undermining the legitimacy of the court. But Republicans countered that even holding the hearing on the issue was tantamount to an effort to intimidate the justices. The hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee dealt broadly with the shadow docket, a term coined in 2015 to refer to short orders and unsigned opinions issued by the court on emergency applications and other motions without hearing arguments. But it also centered specifically on the court's recent decision not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS