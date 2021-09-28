Judiciary Says Oklahoma Needs More Judges After McGirt

By Nadia Dreid (September 28, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma federal court is in desperate need of five more judges to handle the increased criminal caseload created by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision that declared a large swath of the state Indian Country, according to the Judicial Conference of the United States. The state needs five more judges in order to adequately handle the caseload, which nearly doubled in the state's northern district and quadrupled in its eastern one in the last year due to the high court's decision, the conference said Tuesday. Their request for five Oklahoma federal judges is being made on top of the 79...

