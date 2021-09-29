Sidley Austin Snags 3 Former FDA Attys From Hogan Lovells

By Madison Arnold (September 29, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has lured three new partners, all former U.S. Food and Drug Administration attorneys, from Hogan Lovells for its global health care and FDA practice, the latest in a slew of hirings for the firm's life sciences sector in recent years, the firm announced Tuesday. Jim Johnson and Chris Fanelli will join the firm's Washington, D.C., office, and Scott Kaplan will work in the Boston shop. The three are the latest of nearly 30 life sciences-focused lateral partners hired by the firm since 2019. Sidley has about 200 lawyers doing life science-related work. In all, the firm employs about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS