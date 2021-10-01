4 Points To Watch As Regulators Revamp SPAC Rules

By Tom Zanki (October 1, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving forward on plans to bolster oversight of special-purpose acquisition companies, potentially creating new rules for the alternative funding vehicles that have upended capital markets and M&A landscapes. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently told the U.S. Senate and SEC advisory committees he has asked staff to generate proposals for public comment, a move that follows nearly a year of steady signs that regulators are worried companies are going public through SPAC mergers under less rigorous scrutiny compared with a traditional initial public offering. Any action remains months away — the SEC's rulemaking agenda lists...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS