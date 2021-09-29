Del. Judge Invalidates Stanford Kidney Test Patents

By Adam Lidgett (September 29, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that three Stanford University patents licensed to a developer of commercial tests for kidney transplant rejections are invalid, finding the claims at issue weren't eligible for patent protection. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Tuesday ruled in favor of Natera Inc. and Eurofins Viracor Inc. in a suit from CareDx Inc. claiming they infringed its patents. The judge said that the claims at issue are meant to detect an organ donor's cell-free DNA, or cfDNA, in a transplant receiver, but also said that "donor-specific cfDNA and the correlation donor-specific cfDNA has with organ rejection...

