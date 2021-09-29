CFTC Hits Crypto Exchange Kraken With $1.25M Fine

By Elise Hansen (September 29, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has hit digital-asset exchange Kraken with a $1.25 million penalty, saying the exchange failed to register as a futures commission merchant and illegally offered certain margin trading services. Payward Ventures Inc., which does business as Kraken, improperly offered certain leveraged trading products to U.S. retail customers, the agency said Tuesday. The CFTC also accused the company of failing to register as a futures commission merchant. Kraken submitted the settlement offer and did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings as part of the deal, the order said. The agency noted that Kraken had cooperated with the...

