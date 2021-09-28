DC Circ. Hears DEA Should Not Oversee Hemp Manufacturing

By Sam Reisman (September 28, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Hemp industry advocates told the D.C. Circuit Tuesday the federal 2018 Farm Bill should have barred the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from taking action against manufacturers and processors involved in creating legal hemp products. In an opening brief, the trade group Hemp Industries Association said it had sought a declaratory judgment giving hemp processors immunity from DEA enforcement, but the lower court had misconstrued its claim as a challenge to a DEA rule published in August 2020. According to the HIA and South Carolina-based CBD seller RE Botanicals Inc., the case has always been about the 2018 Farm Bill that removed hemp...

