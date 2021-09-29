EEOC Says Pa. Teacher Candidate Denied Job Over Disability

By Matt Fair (September 29, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has slapped a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit with a lawsuit alleging that it refused to hire a woman as a preschool teacher because she has cerebral palsy. The EEOC said in a complaint that Lancaster-based The Pai Corp., which operates under the name Excentia Human Services, told job candidate Stevie Baum that it was opting to pursue a different candidate before ultimately admitting that her cerebral palsy was a driving force behind its decision. "Defendant told [Baum] that Defendant would not hire her because of limitations Defendant perceived her to have because she has cerebral palsy," the...

