FCA Sets Transition Period For Legacy Sterling, Yen Libor

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 29, 2021, 10:34 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority announced plans on Wednesday to continue publishing a "synthetic" version of Libor in sterling and Japanese yen for existing contracts after the benchmark interest-rate index is discontinued at the end of this year. The FCA has said it will allow all contracts in sterling and yen, except cleared derivatives, to continue using a version of Libor until June 2023. (iStock) The FCA said it has decided to allow all contracts in sterling and yen, except cleared derivatives, to continue using a version of the London Interbank Offered Rate until June 2023. Any new use of sterling, Japanese yen,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS