EU Markets Watchdog Sets Focus On Climate, Cyber-Goals

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 29, 2021, 12:26 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog has said it will focus its regulatory efforts on sustainable finance and cybersecurity in 2022, as well as continuing to monitor the financial fallout from Britain's exit from the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that its 2022 work plan will put climate change and the move toward digital finance at the top of the agenda. It plans to implement a new "road map" setting out how the bloc's various regulators can align their plans for the transition to a carbon-neutral financial market. "This is an ambitious work schedule that aims to respond to the challenges...

