Samsung Fined €40M In Netherlands For TV Price Fixing

By Najiyya Budaly (September 29, 2021, 11:46 AM BST) -- The Dutch antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it has fined electronics giant Samsung €40 million ($47 million) for price fixing that pushed up the cost for consumers buying its televisions in The Netherlands. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said it hit Samsung Electronics Benelux BV with the penalty after finding that the company exercised undue influence on the online retail prices of its televisions at seven retailers. Price fixing took place from January 2013 until December 2018, the regulator, known as the ACM, said. The agency said Samsung monitored the online prices that retailers charged for its product,...

