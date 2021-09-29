SFO Denies Using ENRC's Privileged Info During Graft Probe

By Richard Crump (September 29, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office on Wednesday denied using Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s legally privileged information during its criminal corruption investigation into the Kazakh miner, dismissing the allegations at a London trial as "just suspicion and speculation." Simon Colton QC, representing the SFO, said in his closing argument there is no evidence the agency's officers used confidential ENRC information allegedly delivered to the agency in June 2013 by a Dechert LLP attorney the miner had hired to conduct an internal corruption probe. Colton said there was "shock" within the SFO team investigating ENRC's subsidiaries in Kazakhstan and its acquisition of mining rights in...

