SFO Probes £150M Investment Schemes For Fraud

By Najiyya Budaly (September 29, 2021, 2:11 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating two groups of companies for money laundering and fraudulently misleading investors into investing £150 million ($202 million) in student accommodation and holiday homes. The Serious Fraud Office has said it is investigating two groups of companies for money laundering and fraud, and carried out dawn raids on Wednesday. (SFO) The SFO said that it is probing the Alpha-branded group of companies for alleged fraud by misleading investors into buying leaseholds for student accommodation across the country. The crime-fighting agency said it is also investigating Green Park-branded companies for allegedly taking part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS