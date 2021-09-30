Court Orders Feds To Better Justify Colo. Lease Sale

By Morgan Conley (September 30, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has ordered the U.S. Department of the Interior to reconsider leasing out roughly 58,000 acres of public lands for oil and gas drilling due to inadequate environmental review but stopped short of vacating the leases, finding the agency's mistakes were ultimately "minor." U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger agreed with Rocky Mountain Wild, the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups that the Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not factoring in the most up-to-date information before opening up the public lands to oil and gas activity. But the court said Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS