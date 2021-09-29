Manatt Nabs Ex-Dentons US Antitrust Head In Chicago

By Anna Sanders (September 29, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP hired the former head of the U.S. competition and antitrust practice at Dentons as a partner in Chicago, the firm announced Wednesday. Antitrust and litigation partner Stephen D. Libowsky, whose clients have included the Chicago Bulls, has experience with antitrust and competition issues involving regulation, transactional matters and litigation. Libowsky's practice focuses on joint ventures and operating arrangements, mergers, affiliations, reimbursement matters, peer review, managed care and ancillary businesses alleged to involve monopoly leveraging, according to Manatt. He's done work on grand jury and internal investigations and tried antitrust cases for both plaintiffs and defendants. And...

