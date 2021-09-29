Silver Mining Co. Hits JPMorgan With Spoofing RICO Suit

By Carolina Bolado (September 29, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Mexican mining company has filed a racketeering suit against JPMorgan Chase claiming the investment bank manipulated silver prices using a tactic known as spoofing, which caused the closure of the company's silver mine. In a suit filed Tuesday, Hidalgo Mining Corp. said JPMorgan traders drove the price of silver down by placing orders to buy and sell precious metals futures contracts while intending to cancel those orders before execution. This was done to limit JPMorgan's exposure on its short position on silver, according to the suit. The firm had acquired the largest short position in silver when it bought Bear...

