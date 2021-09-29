Latham, Davis Polk Rep Planned $901M Luxury Gym IPO

By McCord Pagan (September 29, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- High-end gym chain Life Time said Wednesday it's planning to raise about $901 million in its initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is offering 46.2 million shares for between $18 and $21 each, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 6.9 million shares, which could raise another $135 million. "We have built Life Time into a premier health, fitness and wellness lifestyle brand, earning the trust...

