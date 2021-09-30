Vicente Sederberg Taps Into Mich. Pot Market With New Hire

By Katryna Perera (September 30, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A longtime Michigan cannabis attorney has joined Vicente Sederberg LLP as a partner, where he will focus on expanding the firm's presence in Michigan, a state that has legalized both recreational and medical cannabis use. A press release from Vicente Sederberg, a nation cannabis law firm with offices across the country, announced the addition of Travis Copenhaver on Wednesday. Copenhaver told Law360 he was excited to join the firm after working with them in the past. He is still transitioning into his new role but said he hopes to help the firm build a strong foundation in cannabis law in Michigan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS