Anita Hill Sees More Work To Be Done On Gender Equality

By Nick Muscavage (September 30, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Thirty years after testifying at the confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Anita Hill said there is still work that needs to be done in improving gender equality. Anita Hill was the featured speaker on a panel organized by the New Jersey State Bar Association on Sept. 29 discussing workplace sexual harassment. That was the message delivered by Hill on Wednesday during a virtual roundtable discussion organized by the New Jersey State Bar Association focusing on sexual harassment in the workplace. "Two years after graduating law school at 25, I was harassed by a man who could literally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS