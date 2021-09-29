UK Antitrust Arm Wants Input On Sustainability Advice

By J. Edward Moreno (September 29, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it is seeking input on how to use its competition and consumer enforcement authorities to contribute to the country's sustainability goals. The move is a response to a July letter from the U.K.'s energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, asking the Competition and Markets Authority to weigh in on how antitrust enforcement could help the U.K. reach its sustainability goals, which include reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Sarah Cardell, the CMA's general counsel, noted that it's particularly important for the agency to set an example as the U.K. prepares to host the 2021...

