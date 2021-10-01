Kentucky Man Gets 10 Years For Bilking $17M From Investors

By Ivan Moreno (October 1, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sentenced a Kentucky man to 10 years in prison for a scheme prosecutors said defrauded more than 20 investors of $17 million with false promises of substantial returns from commodities trading, when in reality he was pocketing money for himself. U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentenced 69-year-old William S. Evans on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in June to commodities fraud and wire fraud. As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other charges he faced. A 2020 grand jury indictment outlined a scheme in which Evans misrepresented himself as a commodity pool operator purporting to...

