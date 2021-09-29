Allvue Delays IPO, Citing 'Adverse Market Conditions'

By Charlie Innis (September 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it will postpone its potential $275 million initial public offering, citing "adverse market conditions" despite "receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." A little over a week ago, the Florida-based company filed plans with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer 15.3 million shares priced between $17 and $19, raising $275 million at the midpoint price of $18 per share. Allvue, which provides software for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP for the IPO, and its underwriters are advised by...

