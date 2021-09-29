Fed. Circ. Rules 'Abusive' IPRs Can't Be Revived As Reexams

By Ryan Davis (September 29, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cannot institute a patent reexamination when "nearly identical" inter partes review petitions have been denied for making "abusive" repetitious arguments, in a decision undoing the invalidation of a Vivint Inc. patent. The appeals court held that the office should not have conducted an ex parte reexamination of Vivint's equipment monitoring patent, because Alarm.com had previously filed multiple IPR petitions targeting it, to the point where the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied the last one as "harassment." Alarm.com then filed a petition seeking reexamination of the patent, "vast swaths"...

