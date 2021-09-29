Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Rules 'Abusive' IPRs Can't Be Revived As Reexams

By Ryan Davis (September 29, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cannot institute a patent reexamination when "nearly identical" inter partes review petitions have been denied for making "abusive" repetitious arguments, in a decision undoing the invalidation of a Vivint Inc. patent.

The appeals court held that the office should not have conducted an ex parte reexamination of Vivint's equipment monitoring patent, because Alarm.com had previously filed multiple IPR petitions targeting it, to the point where the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied the last one as "harassment."

Alarm.com then filed a petition seeking reexamination of the patent, "vast swaths"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!