DLA Piper Asks Del. Justices To Rethink Key Appraisal Ruling

By Rose Krebs (September 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper is urging the Delaware Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling earlier this month that shareholders' statutory appraisal rights can be contractually waived, asserting the court made a policy determination contrary to longstanding policy set by the state legislature. In a motion for reargument filed earlier this week, DLA Piper argued that the decision needs another look because of the significant effects it will have on stockholder rights. "I am not in the habit of filing motions for reargument and cannot recall having filed one in several years. I truly believe that the court's opinion warrants reconsideration because it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS