Nursing Home Biz Approved For Global Ch. 11 Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (September 29, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Nursing home operator Consulate Health Care received approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday for a global deal that will resolve hundreds of millions of dollars in liabilities under the False Claims Act and allow the sale of its assets to proceed. During a hearing held by videoconference before Judge John T. Dorsey, debtor attorney Robert A. Weber of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP said the terms of the deal had been finalized and agreed to by the federal government and Consulate's unsecured creditors and lenders after several months of negotiations. "It really is a fantastic outcome for the debtor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS