CFTC Fines SocGen $1.5M Over Swap Dealer Disclosures

By Dean Seal (September 29, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Société Générale SA will pay the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission $1.5 million to resolve claims that it failed to comply with reporting requirements for certain swap transactions. The derivatives regulator said Wednesday that SocGen, as a registered swap dealer, failed for years to disclose daily mid-market marks to a significant number of its counterparties and, for other swaps, provided counterparties with inaccurate daily marks and reported inaccurate swap valuation data to a swap data repository. According to the CFTC, SocGen also failed to disclose pre-trade mid-market marks to counterparties it transacted with on certain electronic trading platforms. "In each instance,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS