Bradley Arant Taps DC Partner To Steer Antitrust, IP Teams

By Christopher Cole (September 30, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has named a seasoned litigator and former Federal Trade Commission trial lawyer as a Washington, D.C., partner focused on antitrust and intellectual property law. Henry C. Su made the move from Constantine Cannon LLP, becoming the fourth new antitrust partner that Bradley Arant has named since early 2020, when the firm announced a major expansion of that practice. Su told Law360 on Thursday that given his experience in a range of antitrust, intellectual property, and technology disputes — including a decade in Silicon Valley — he was looking for a practice that is more balanced, which...

