Co. Accused Of Firing Atty Who Rejected CEO's Advances

By Madison Arnold (September 30, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is alleging the CEO of a government contractor asked an attorney he employed to have an affair and retaliated by firing her when she spurned his advances. The commission filed a federal lawsuit in Maryland on Wednesday saying that Key Management Partners, a Maryland-based consulting firm, subjected its former employee, attorney Jocelyn McKenzie, to sexual harassment and retaliation and failed to deal with her complaints properly. Key Management Partners hired McKenzie in 2017 as part of its Freedom of Information Act team, according to the complaint, which said the company was contracted by the U.S....

