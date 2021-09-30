County Settles Negligence Case Over Judge Accused Of Rape

By Anne Cullen (September 30, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice brokered a settlement with a Washington county it said failed to stop sexual misconduct by a former county judge who was arrested two years ago on charges he raped a deputy clerk in his chambers. As part of the deal, which was announced Wednesday in a Washington federal court filing, Asotin County will pay $100,000 to the former deputy clerk who said she was repeatedly sexually harassed and assaulted by ex-county Judge Scott Gallina when she worked for him between 2017 and 2019. Gallina, who served five years as the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and...

