Goldman-Backed Chat Service Symphony Settles With CFTC

By Al Barbarino (September 29, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Wall Street-backed Symphony Communication Services struck a $100,000 settlement with ​​​​the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday for allegedly failing to register as a swap execution facility, considering the trading that was taking place across one of its products. Symphony Communication Services LLC, which launched in 2014 as an offshoot of an internal messaging system built by Goldman Sachs, violated registration requirements between July 2019 and March by operating the so-called SPARC Tool on its communication platform. The tool, which allowed swap market participants to negotiate pricing and select other preferences, should have been registered because it gave subscribers the ability to execute or...

