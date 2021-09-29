Senior DOJ Official Daniel Kahn To Rejoin Davis Polk

By Sarah Jarvis (September 29, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Daniel Kahn, the acting deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, who supervised the fraud and appellate sections, will return to Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as a partner in its white collar defense and investigations practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Kahn, who also previously served as acting chief of the DOJ's fraud section and chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, will focus on representing clients in criminal and regulatory investigations and civil and criminal trials, the firm said. A onetime associate at Davis Polk, he will rejoin the firm on Oct. 11 and be based...

