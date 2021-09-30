Pension Savers Opposed To Gov't 'Big Bang' Investment Plan

By Martin Croucher (September 30, 2021, 12:46 PM BST) -- Seven in 10 retirement savers are opposed to government calls for schemes to invest in illiquid assets and fear their benefits could be placed at risk, according to a survey released on Thursday by a pensions provider. PensionBee said that 70% of respondents to a survey had concerns over the government's "big bang" investment drive for pension schemes. The government is weighing proposals on whether to lift a cap on how much the country's £500 billion ($670 billion) workplace pension sector could invest in longer-term, less liquid assets such as infrastructure and start-ups. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in August that he...

