EU Watchdog Eyes New Rules Over Credit Ratings Access

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 30, 2021, 11:42 AM BST) -- Europe's securities regulator urged the bloc on Thursday to reforms its regulations on credit rating agencies to help make ratings more accessible and cheaper for the companies that buy them, after finding that they find the system difficult to use. The European Securities and Markets Authority is asking for regulations on credit rating agencies such as Moody's to be updated to help make their ratings more accessible and cheaper. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) EU lawmakers should amend the Credit Rating Agency Regulation or introduce new legislation to reform the way in which credit ratings are handed out across the bloc, the European...

