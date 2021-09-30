Insurers Urge UK Gov't To Change Definition Of 'Advice'

By Najiyya Budaly (September 30, 2021, 1:55 PM BST) -- Insurers have called on the government to amend rules on advice so that financial services companies can give investors and retirement savers better guidance on the consequences of their investment decisions. The Association of British Insurers called on HM Treasury on Wednesday to amend the definition of advice under the Regulated Activity Order, which governs which financial services are regulated. The trade group said the government department should create a new regulated activity that allows investment platforms and pension providers to give more personalized guidance to investors. The definition of regulated financial advice is enshrined in statute that transferred Europe's updated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS