Germany's N26 Bank Fined €4.25M For AML Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (September 30, 2021, 4:21 PM BST) -- Germany's finance watchdog has hit N26 Bank with a fine of €4.25 million ($4.92 million) fine for anti-money laundering failings after ordering the online lender to appoint a supervisor to monitor shortcomings in its safeguards. BaFin said on Wednesday that it has fined N26 Bank GmbH for breaches of Germany's Money Laundering Act. The regulator had ordered the Berlin-based bank in May to put in place appropriate internal controls and safeguards to comply with requirements governing background checks on customers. At the same time BaFin also forced the online-only lender to appoint a supervisor to monitor its progress in resolving shortcomings...

