Novacap Closes $330M Financial Services Fund

By Emma Whitford (September 30, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Canadian private equity firm Novacap announced Thursday that it has closed its first financial services-only fund at CA$417 million (about $330 million), featuring institutional investors and family offices, as well as high net worth individuals. Trans-Canada Capital was lead investor in the fund, which is prioritizing midsize Canadian companies, according to Novacap. The fund has already invested in four companies: real estate-focused Accurate Group, benefits administrator AGA Group, insurance agent GroupAssur and vehicle insurer Optiom. Sector focus areas include asset management, alternative lending and insurance, among others, Novacap said. Counsel information for the fund was not immediately available. "We are highly...

