£650B Of Pension Deals Likely In Next Decade, LCP Says

By Martin Croucher (September 30, 2021, 3:09 PM BST) -- Pension schemes will likely insure £650 billion ($877 billion) of liabilities over the next decade, with regulatory developments spurring more deal-making than ever, a consultancy said Thursday. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said a new legal requirement on schemes to have a long-term funding objective would push many toward seeking insurance to cover liabilities. The requirement is one of several measures included in the Pension Schemes Act, most of which comes into force on Friday. LCP said that criminal penalties in the act against company bosses who fail the safeguard workplace schemes, could also act as an incentive for further transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS