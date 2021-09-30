Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

£650B Of Pension Deals Likely In Next Decade, LCP Says

By Martin Croucher (September 30, 2021, 3:09 PM BST) -- Pension schemes will likely insure £650 billion ($877 billion) of liabilities over the next decade, with regulatory developments spurring more deal-making than ever, a consultancy said Thursday.

Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said a new legal requirement on schemes to have a long-term funding objective would push many toward seeking insurance to cover liabilities.

The requirement is one of several measures included in the Pension Schemes Act, most of which comes into force on Friday.

LCP said that criminal penalties in the act against company bosses who fail the safeguard workplace schemes, could also act as an incentive for further transactions....

